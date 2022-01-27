Cheltenham Festival: Ben Case charting direct route to Coral Cup for Lanzarote winner Cobblers Dream

Cobblers Dream being aimed at Coral Cup (25/1) at Cheltenham Festival in March after winning Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton; trainer Ben Case bidding for second Cheltenham Festival winner after Croco Bay's success in 2019 Grand Annual

Thursday 27 January 2022 14:26, UK

Cobblers Dream ridden by Jack Quinlan goes on to win the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle
Image: Cobblers Dream, ridden by Jack Quinlan, on the way to winning the Lanzarote Hurdle

Lanzarote Hurdle winner Cobblers Dream will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival without another run, with trainer Ben Case set to target the Coral Cup.

The Lady Jane Grosvenor-owned six-year-old earned a third victory in five starts over hurdles at Kempton, beating 18 rivals by five and a half lengths over two miles and five furlongs.

The owner and trainer are no strangers to Festival success, combining to win the Grand Annual with Croco Bay in 2019.

Sky Bet Chase live on Sky Sports Racing

Sky Bet Chase live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race from Doncaster's Sky Bet Chase meeting, January 28-29, live on Sky Sports Racing

And Case, who trains in the village of Edgcote, near Banbury, confirmed that Cobblers Dream will bid to give the partnership further success at Cheltenham on March 16.

"The plan is to go to the Coral, I think," said Case. "I have entered him in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle as well. The plan is to really go to the Coral, but it was really just in case he would not get in the race and would be on the cusp of getting in.

Trending

"Obviously the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle will be an option as well. He will have entries in all three, but Plan A is go to the Coral and then possibly go to Punchestown if he comes out of it all right. Let's worry about getting to Cheltenham in one piece.

Get In on Sky Sports Racing

Get In on Sky Sports Racing

Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey are back for Get In, the funnest show in racing, on Friday January 28 from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Racing

"He will go straight there and he is fine, absolutely full of himself."

Also See:

Cobblers Dream is a best-priced 25/1 with the sponsors for the Coral Cup.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema