Cheltenham Trials Day: Pied Piper runs out hugely impressive winner of Triumph Trial for Gordon Elliott

Pied Piper strengthened Gordon Elliott's formidable hand in the juvenile division with a hugely impressive victory in the JCB Triumph Trial at Cheltenham.

Carrying the same colours as Fil Dor, who will put his unbeaten record on the line at Leopardstown next weekend, Pied Piper was the 11/8 favourite to claim Grade Two honours following a narrow victory on his hurdling debut at Punchestown on New Year's Eve.

A dual winner on the Flat for John Gosden and the Queen, the son of New Approach appeared to have plenty on his plate with Kempton scorer Iceo and course and distance winner Interne De Sivola among his rivals.

But after being settled at the rear for much of the way, Pied Piper cruised into contention before easing clear under a motionless Davy Russell to score by nine lengths - to take over from Fil Dor as Triumph Hurdle favourite, although that might not be his ultimate destination.

"He was immature the last day and we always thought he'd improve from Punchestown and he has, he's a lovely horse. There's loads of options, there's a lot of festivals ahead of us," said Russell. "It's always good to ride a winner Cheltenham."

Paddy Power and Betfair make Pied Piper their 5/2 market leader for March from 9/1, while easing Fil Dor to 4/1 from 3/1.

Image: Davy Russell and Pied Piper are led back in past the stands at Cheltenham

Intriguingly, however, Elliott raised the possibility of splitting his aces, with Pied Piper having the option of taking on his elders in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

He said: "We came over to have a feel and see where we are. We thought he was a nice horse and we thought if he settled he'd be able to close.

"He probably surprised us a little bit, but he's always been nice to be fair. We bought him as a horse to mix it over hurdles and on the Flat.

"We might split them up or we might run the two of them in the Triumph, you never know. They're both in the Supreme, but this would be a speedier horse and the Friday track in the Triumph might suit Fil Dor better. If one of them was to go for the Supreme Novices', I'd say it would be this lad.

"There's always Aintree and there are plenty of races at home."

Imperial helps O'Brien bring up century

Imperial Alcazar brought up local trainer Fergal O'Brien's century for the season with a wide-margin success in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old disappointed when fancied for the Pertemps Final last year and had to make do with the runner-up spot on his first two starts over fences at Newbury and Chepstow.

Image: Imperial Alcazar could head back to Cheltenham in March after getting off the mark over fences for Fergal O'Brien

But ridden by stable jockey Paddy Brennan, the 9/1 shot could be called the winner a long way from home, with a spring-heeled leap at the final fence sealing his 10-length victory.

O'Brien said: "It's great to get the hundred and it's great to get it for Imperial Racing (owners), who have been with me from day one and have been great supporters.

"Last season it took us a long time to get there. We were in the nervous 90s for a while and it was almost a relief when we did it, rather than a joy.

"To get my 100th winner here, with a good bit of the season still ahead of us, is phenomenal. I'm very lucky to be surrounded by great people."

Image: Fergal O'Brien has now trained 100 winners this season

Of Imperial Alcazar, he added: "He has always been a very good horse. He got a nick at the Festival last year and we were lucky he didn't do more damage.

"I was nervous coming up the hill today as he weakened quite badly at Chepstow last time. Maybe the horses weren't quite right at the time or something, but he did the job today, which is great.

"He'll come back here for one of the handicaps at the Festival."

O'Brien spent several years as assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, who got his name on the winner's board with Torn And Frayed in the £100,000 Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase.

Ridden by the trainer's son, Sam, the 5/1 joint-favourite bounced back from being pulled up at Haydock with a six-length verdict over Galahad Quest, who pipped Spiritofthegames to second.

"He was very impressive. He got stuck in the mud at Haydock, so we brought him back on this better ground and we did think he had a very good chance," said Twiston-Davies senior.

"The whole of my career has been based on running novices in big handicaps and it seems to work - thankyou Mr Handicapper!

"We'll certainly look at coming back here for the Festival and then we could possibly look at the Topham (over the Grand National fences at Aintree). He jumps like a bunny, so why not?"