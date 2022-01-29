Ballymore Novices' Hurdle: North Lodge picks up Cheltenham honours in dramatic renewal with Hillcrest unseating rider

North Lodge is unbeaten in two runs after triumphing in a dramatic renewal of the Grade Two Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The race was incident-strewn from the off, with hurdles missed out due to the low sun and Harpers Brook coming down early on and hampering Henry Daly's 4-5 favourite Hillcrest, who jinked and unseated Richard Patrick.
Joined by Nicky Henderson's Balco Coastal up the hill, the Alan King-trained North Lodge then drifted across the track on the run to the line, slightly impeding the Seven Barrows runner, who was eventually beaten by two and a half lengths.
- Windsor Avenue lands 40/1 shock win in Sky Bet Chase thriller
- Hard work for Chantry House as McManus claims 4000 winners
Listen to the Racing Debate podcast
Join Sean Boyce and stand-in host Josh Apiafi on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.
After a stewards' inquiry the placings remained unaltered and King's 7-1 chance added a Cheltenham success to his prior hurdle win at Aintree in early December.
King said: "I hoped he'd run very well, but I thought whatever he did he'd improve again.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Diaz, Guimaraes, Aubameyang
- Lampard formally offered Everton job
- Arsenal reject another Nketiah bid from Palace
- Championship goals & highlights
- Everton hold Van de Beek talks | Palace still pushing for midfielder
- Guimaraes set to sign for Newcastle after completing medical
- Dembele set for Premier League if he moves in January
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Calvert-Lewin under consideration
- It's on! Fury to fight Whyte in WBC title clash
- Liverpool favourites for Diaz | Player prefers Klopp's side over Spurs
"Ideally I'd have liked to have gone a slightly lower route with him, but we had a little chat midweek and decided we'd be brave and come and have a look and see.
Watch the latest Off The Fence episode
Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to discuss Shishkin's defeat of Energumene at Ascot and preview Cheltenham Trials Day.
"I always felt a step up in trip would suit. Aintree, over two miles, I thought would be sharp enough.
"I think he's fairly adaptable ground-wise. I had his full-brother years ago, Winter Escape, who was smart as a young horse.
"I thought he jumped well. The hurdles being taken out was actually a hindrance as he got a bit green going round them. It probably confused him a little bit.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"I don't know about the Festival. I just said to the boys (owners) let's enjoy today and chat about it next week.
"I think potentially he's a very good horse and we've just got to do it right. Whether he wants to come to Cheltenham this year, I'm not sure."