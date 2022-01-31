Supreme Novices' Hurdle: Cheltenham next for Kilcruit after first win over hurdles in Punchestown maiden

Top-class bumper horse Kilcruit belatedly opened his account over hurdles with a straightforward success at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old won the major bumpers at the Dublin Racing Festival and Punchestown last season, either side of being narrowly denied by stablemate Sir Gerhard in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

He was expected to take high rank in the novice hurdling division this term, but was beaten at odds of 1/14 on his hurdling debut at Cork and suffered another odds-on reverse at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding appeared to face a gilt-edged opportunity to make it third time lucky in the Punchestown.com Maiden Hurdle - and got the job done with the minimum of fuss.

Sent straight to the lead by Paul Townend, Kilcruit was closely pursued by Bold Approach, but the remainder of the field were a long way behind from an early stage.

The 1/5 favourite was in complete control rounding the home turn and passed the post with 21 lengths in hand over Bold Approach, who was eight lengths ahead of Cratloe Hill in third.

Image: Willie Mullins expects Kilcruit to remain at two miles for the time being

Mullins said: "He did what we set out to do, but I don't know if we learned much, except that he gallops and jumps.

"We'll see what the time is like compared to the rest of the day, but it wouldn't have looked like the fastest two miles."

Betfair cut Kilcruit to 14/1 from 25/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and 16/1 from 33/1 for the Supreme.

He also qualifies for a mark to open up the options of handicaps, but Mullins indicated the Festival curtain-raiser as his most likely target in the Cotswolds.

He added: "He did everything efficiently and I suppose we'll keep him at the minimum trip. He had nothing there to make him jump and sharpen him up - I just thought they weren't going a real sharp gallop.

"I don't know whether I'll run him again before he goes to Cheltenham. I'd imagine he'll go for the Supreme Novices', it's hardly likely he'll have another run, he'll just go there and take his chance."

On wearing a first time tongue-tie, Mullins added: "There wasn't a blow out of him there today. We didn't think there was an issue but maybe it's just developing this year."

More to come from 'workmanlike' Classic Getaway

Image: Classic Getaway was 'workmanlike' during victory at Punchestown, according to trainer Willie Mullins

Mullins and Townend doubled up with Classic Getaway in the Festival Hospitality (C & G) Maiden Hurdle.

Bought for £570,000 on behalf of Cheveley Park Stud after winning a point-to-point, the six-year-old made a successful debut under Rules in Tipperary bumper last spring before finding high-class stablemate Cash Back too strong on his hurdling bow at Clonmel earlier this month.

Dropping down in grade, the 1/3 favourite went one better with a workmanlike display - scoring by just under five lengths from The Waltzer.

Mullins said: "It was a very workmanlike performance. I think the hood had the desired effect and maybe he settled too much. Whether we'll use it again or not, I don't know.

"That ground is very deceiving, it's much more testing than it looks. Our fella had a good blow after it and I think there is plenty of improvement left in him.

"I'd imagine he'll be put in the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett (at Cheltenham) and we'll have a look nearer the time."