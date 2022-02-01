Grand National entries: Former champions Tiger Roll and Minella Times among 107 for Aintree feature

Minella Times, winner of the 2021 Grand National for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, among 53 Irish entries for this year's Aintree feature; dual champion Tiger Roll among possibles for Gordon Elliott, along with Galvin and Samcro

Tuesday 1 February 2022 14:25, UK

Six horses previously trained by Elliott won at this year&#39;s Cheltenham Festival, including two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll
Image: Tiger Roll was denied the chance to go for a third Grand National victory last year after a dispute over his weight

Tiger Roll is among 107 entries for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 9.

The winner in 2018 and 2019, Gordon Elliott's charge was denied a possible hat-trick bid in 2020 due to the pandemic and owners Gigginstown House Stud decided against running in 2021 following a dispute over the horse's allotted weight.

Instead, he ran in the Grade One Betway Bowl and was fourth to Clan Des Obeaux after lifting the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival for a third time.

Now a 12-year-old, Tiger Roll has been well beaten on both his starts this season.

Among Elliott's other possibles are Galvin, winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year and successful in the Grade One Savills Chase in December, and Samcro.

Rachael Blackmore after winning the Grand National on Minella Times
Image: Rachael Blackmore after winning the 2021 Grand National on Minella Times

Last year's winner, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times, could try to repeat the feat that saw Rachael Blackmore become the first female rider to take the world's most famous steeplechase.

Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh, is another leading fancy having finished third in 2021.

Galvin and Davy Russell in action at Leopardstown during the Savills Chase
Image: Gordon Elliott's Galvin is 14/1 joint-favourite for the race this year

The horses who finished fourth to eighth respectively - Burrows Saint, Farclas, Blaklion, Discorama and Jett - could also try again.

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained Cloth Cap, who was pulled up last April when sent off favourite, is on the list once more. Among others of note are the O'Neill-trained Easysland, Warwick Classic Chase victor Eclair Surf, Irish Grand National scorer Freewheelin Dylan, Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder and Becher Chase heroine Snow Leopardess.

The first two home in the Ladbrokes Trophy, Cloudy Glen and Fiddlerontheroof, are in the mix as is Windsor Avenue, who landed the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

Welsh National victor Iwilldoit and Castlebawn West, winner of the 2020 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown, were both prominent in the market but have not been entered.

