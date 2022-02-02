Create Belief: Johnny Murtagh's Royal Ascot winner retired due to injury and heading for life as broodmare

Create Belief was an impressive winner of the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot last June before winning the Group Three Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown in August on her last run; four-year-old filly now heading to Tweenhills to be a broodmare

Wednesday 2 February 2022 14:11, UK

Create Belief ridden by Ben Coen on their way to winning the Sandringham Stakes
Image: Create Belief ridden by Ben Coen on their way to winning the Sandringham Stakes

Johnny Murtagh's Royal Ascot winner Create Belief has been retired due to injury.

The filly improved out of all recognition last season, from winning a maiden at Gowran in April, to a premier handicap at the Curragh in May before her date at the Royal meeting.

She fairly bolted up in the Sandringham Stakes, by five and a half lengths, and then went on to win a Group Three at Leopardstown in August but did not run again.

Watch the latest Off The Fence episode

Watch the latest Off The Fence episode

Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to analyse Paisley Park's amazing Cleeve Hurdle success and preview the Dublin Racing Festival.

"It's very disappointing that Create Belief has had to be retired but listening to veterinary advice and speaking to the team at (owner) RacehorseClub, unfortunately this decision had to be made in the best interest of Create Belief," said Murtagh.

"She will always be a special racehorse to me as she was my first Royal Ascot winner as a trainer and she gave RacehorseClub members three amazing days last summer winning at the Curragh, Royal Ascot and Leopardstown.

Trending

"I'm sure she will be a hugely successful broodmare as her attitude both on and off the racecourse was fantastic, and I look forward to seeing her offspring in the future."

Confirming that Create Belief will have a second carer as a broodmare, RacehorseClub's ambassador Freddy Tylicki told www.racehorseclub.com: "She came back into training with Johnny Murtagh before the new year but, unfortunately, she's since picked up a career-ending injury.

Latest Racing Stories

"She gave RacehorseClub our first ever winner at the Curragh in a premier handicap in May before winning the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, just over three months after launching.

"She will now go to Tweenhills and a decision will be made as to which stallion she will be covered by."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema