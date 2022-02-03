Frankie Dettori returns to the saddle at Meydan after week in quarantine following Covid-19 positive test

Frankie Dettori is free from quarantine and able to ride at Meydan on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Italian tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of last week's meeting, costing him the ride on impressive winner Real World.

However, he took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm he had completed the required time in quarantine and that he would be returning to action.

He said: "I'd just like to tell you that I'm Covid free after eight days in my room. I can smell the fresh air, the sunshine. It's been difficult, but we passed through it.

"It's been difficult, but I'm in good health and I'm looking forward now."

American star Hot Rod Charlie is the main equine attraction on the track, in the second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge - with William Buick stepping in for the ride.

Among the very best performers on dirt in the States, Doug O'Neill's star was third in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Belmont Stakes.

He was actually first past the post in the Grade One Haskell Stakes at Monmouth, but was disqualified for causing interference. He gained compensation in the Pennsylvania Derby before finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

With Charlie Appleby not represented Buick has picked up a very interesting spare.

O'Neil is preparing him for the Dubai World Cup and his assistant trainer Leandro Mora said: "His last piece of work was amazing when he went out alone as we did not want to set him alight.

"The long stretch at Meydan should really suit him and William Buick was very happy when he sat on him."

Image: William Buick says Hot Rod Charlie feels like a classy horse

Buick said: "He looks great and I was very happy with him; it was the first time I had ridden him, he feels like a class horse and seemed to enjoy the Meydan dirt surface. I am looking forward to riding him in a race."

Hot Rod Charlie is well clear of his rivals on official ratings and it would be a major surprise should he not win.

The highlight on Turf is the Group Two Balanchine in which Godolphin field six of the 10 runners.

Buick rides Appleby's Creative Flair, a Listed winner at Newbury in June who had her last two runs in America.

James Doyle partners stablemate Wedding Dance, third in the Cape Verdi on her Dubai debut.

"Creative Flair has enjoyed a nice break since running out in America. Her preparation has gone well and, if she reproduces the best of her European form, it will make her a big player," said Appleby.

"Wedding Dance has definitely come forward from the Cape Verdi, when it looked as though a step up to this trip could potentially produce more improvement. If that proves to be the case, she is going to be very competitive again."

Dettori rides Saeed bin Suroor's Soft Whisper, last year's UAE 1000 Guineas winner but last of 10 on her return in the Cape Verdi.

Bin Suroor said: "We have been disappointed with Soft Whisper so far this season in Dubai. She looks to have improved slightly since her first outing of the year in the Cape Verdi but doesn't show a great deal in the mornings. Hopefully she can bounce back."

Bin Suroor also runs Dubai Love, Last Look and Stunning Beauty.

The clash between Appleby's New Science and Bin Suroor's Island Falcon in the Jumeirah Classic is another race of interest.