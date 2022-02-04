Scilly Isles Novices' Chase: L'Homme Presse team want rain at Sandown Grade One attempt

Venetia Williams is hopeful the unseasonably dry weather takes a turn for the worse ahead of the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

L'Homme Presse bids to enhance his claims for Cheltenham by maintaining his unbeaten record over fences, and any rain would be to the advantage of the seven-year-old.

"The plan is to run and it looks like there will be a bit of rain on Friday and it is much needed the way things are at the moment," said Williams.

Image: Harry Cobden and Pic D'Orhy go clear in the Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot

"Obviously, we are happy with him. He has done nothing wrong and are looking forward to it."

Having made a tremendous start to his career over fences with victories at Exeter and Ascot, L'Homme Presse left a big impression when making all to win the Dipper Chase at Cheltenham by 10 lengths last month.

However, the in-form Kings Caple trainer is under no illusions about the task at hand.

She added: "It was a good run at Cheltenham. He hasn't taken on the likes of Pic D'Orhy before though, so it is a tough race, but then it is a Grade One and therefore should be."

The Esher track was expecting between three and five millimetres of rainfall from 7am on Friday morning before a cold night and a mild, clear day on Saturday.

Paul Nicholls is unconcerned by the likelihood of rain on a track that has not seen significant rainfall since the last meeting on January 8.

In the two-and-a-half-mile level weights contest, he saddles Pic D'Orhy, who has won two out of three this season.

Having scored at Ffos Las in October, he blotted his copybook when falling four out when looking set to score in a Grade Two at Newbury the following month.

Yet he looked back to his best when dishing out a nine-length beating to Faivoir at Ascot just before Christmas.

Nicholls said: "It looks like he'll get good ground, which is just what he wants. He won't mind it if the ground stays as it is.

"He was a little unlucky at Newbury when he fell, otherwise he would have won three on the bounce, but he ran well and jumped well at Ascot last time. We were very happy with that."