Sir Gerhard stays unbeaten over hurdles with smooth success

Sir Gerhard took his unbeaten record over jumps to two as he made all the running to win the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old only made his debut over the smaller obstacles on this course over Christmas, but was able to land the odds despite being novicey at times.

Sent off the 8-13 favourite, Sir Gerhard - winner of the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last year - was in front Three Stripe Life from flagfall and nothing else got into the race.

A couple of errors down the back straight gave Three Stripe Life half a chance, but he could not capitalise. The second-last obstacle was omitted due to the low sun and Sir Gerhard sealed victory by jumping the last much better than his nearest pursuer.

Paul Townend was able to take it easy on Sir Gerhard who went on to score by six lengths. Colonel Mustard was the same distance away with a good effort in third.

It was a third Grade One success on the day for Mullins and Townend after Galopin Des Champs and Chacun Pour Soi.