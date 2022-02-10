Grand National: Sky Bet Chase winner Windsor Avenue to take in Kelso on the way to Aintree showpiece

Sky Bet Chase winner Windsor Avenue will take a trip north of the border before heading to Aintree for the Grand National.
The Phil and Julie Martin-owned 10-year-old gained a third career victory over fences in the Listed Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster last month.
The fitting of blinkers appeared to help and Windsor Avenue ran out a comfortable three-and-a-quarter-length winner.
Having defeated 15 rivals and causing a 40-1 surprise in that three-mile event, Norton handler Brian Ellison is now setting the 10-year-old's sights on Aintree.
However, the three-mile Listed bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso on March 5 will be taken in en route
Ellison said: "The last time I spoke to Phil, we were going to go to Kelso and then on to the National.
"It was a good run last time at Doncaster. He's fine and has come out of the race well, but obviously we hope the blinkers will work again.
"The Premier Chase is a nice stepping stone and while he is not ground dependent, I think he is better on a bit of good ground."
Ellison also confirmed Sean Quinlan, who won the Scottish National aboard Takingrisks at Ayr in 2019, will maintain the partnership with Windsor Avenue in the Grand National.
"As far as I know, Sean will ride him in the National," Ellison added.
Windsor Avenue is currently a general 33-1 chance for the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile Aintree showpiece.