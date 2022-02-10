Game Spirit Chase: Gary Moore 'gutted' as Editeur Du Gite ruled out of Newbury after bad blood test

Editeur Du Gite returned bad blood analysis before intended run in Saturday's Game Spirit Chase at Newbury; trainer Gary Moore confident of getting back in time for Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival in March

Thursday 10 February 2022 14:27, UK

Editeur Du Gite wins at Cheltenham
Image: Editeur Du Gite will miss Saturday's Game Spirit Chase at Newbury

Gary Moore has ruled Editeur Du Gite out of Saturday's Betfair-sponsored Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

Winner of his last two races, both at Cheltenham, the Horsham handler was keen to see the eight-year-old take his chance in Grade Two company en route to a possible tilt at the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

However, the field will now be reduced to just four runners after his bloodwork showed something amiss.

Watch the latest Off The Fence episode

Watch the latest Off The Fence episode

Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back as they look for Cheltenham clues from a sensational weekend's action at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Moore said: "Editeur Du Gite doesn't run in the Game Spirit. We just got a bad blood analysis back and he can't run.

"He was going good, but I can't run him. I'm gutted, because he did have a live chance in it.

Trending

"We have got enough time to get him right for the Champion Chase, but we don't know if he is good enough to go there. There is no point running Saturday when he is half-cocked."

Gary Moore
Image: Gary Moore is considering a shot at the Champion Chase for Editeur Du Gite

Editeur Du Gite's defection leaves four in contention - Sceau Royal (Alan King), Hitman (Paul Nicholls), Funambule Sivola (Venetia Williams) and Sky Pirate (Jonjo O'Neill).

Also See:

Elsewhere on the card, the Nicholls-trained Clan Des Obeaux is one of five declared for the Denman Chase.

Leading the opposition is Williams' Royale Pagaille, who was last seen producing a fine weight-carrying performance in winning the Peter Marsh Chase for the second time.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Eldorado Allen (Colin Tizzard), Imperial Aura (Kim Bailey) and De Rasher Counter (Emma Lavelle) are the other runners.

Broomfield Burg (Nicky Henderson), Tritonic (King) and last year's winner Soaring Glory (O'Neill) are among the standouts in the Betfair Hurdle.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema