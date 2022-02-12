Paul Nicholls relief as Cheltenham Festival contender Bravemansgame returns with Newbury success

Paul Nicholls was able to breathe a sigh of relief as one of his stable stars, Bravemansgame, booked his Cheltenham Festival ticket in style at Newbury.

The champion trainer chose to run the seven-year-old, who remains unbeaten over fences, in handicap company and he was giving 16lb to some useful rivals in Pats Fancy and Grumpy Charley.

As if that was not enough to give Nicholls something to worry about, only one of his previous 37 runners had won, something almost unheard of for the Ditcheat handler, even if January is traditionally a quiet month for the yard.

There was to be no messing around for Harry Cobden, though, who bounced Bravemansgame into an early lead to put his excellent jumping to good use.

Quick and nimble at his fences on the way round, the pace soon proved too much for Gallyhill - but just as Cobden was looking to stretch away, he met the fourth-last fence a little wrong, getting in tight and giving Pats Fancy a chance.

The 8-11 favourite was soon back on an even keel and a good jump two out sent him clear. Cobden kept him up to his work after the last to beat Pats Fancy by three and a half lengths.

Nicholls said: "I have left plenty to work on. I didn't want to come here really fit and not improve. I learned when I had Kauto Star and Denman when they came here and went on to Cheltenham that we ran them a little bit short and that race the would bring them on.

"He hasn't run since Kempton and he's been mad fresh. That is probably because we haven't done much with him.

"We've left a bit on for him to improve from today. I'm pleased with what he has done. It was a super job.

"We are going into the three-miler in good shape and we are thrilled with that, obviously, and looking forward to going to Cheltenham."

He added: "That was a good performance. Someone said that the mark of 159 was the mark that Denman won the first Hennessey off. That is a fair mark to win a handicap off, but as much as anything that will put him just right for Cheltenham.

"We have got a month and he is not a horse who needs loads and loads of work, so you don't need to do loads and loads. That will just put him right.

"All those years when I had those real good ones, they always used to run here, needed it a little bit going to Cheltenham and that is why I have tried to do the same sort of thing. It was perfect."