Denman Chase: Eldorado Allen enjoys step up to three miles to see off Clan Des Obeaux and Royale Pagaille

Two-time King George winner Clan Des Obeaux travelled well but failed to quicken up when asked by Harry Cobden; Royale Pagaille was back in second and heads to the Cheltenham Gold Cup; Eldorado Allen has a Ryanair entry but will need to be supplemented for the Gold Cup

Saturday 12 February 2022 15:13, UK

Eldorado Allen ridden by jockey Brendan Powell goes onto win the Betfair Denman Chase
Image: Eldorado Allen ridden by jockey Brendan Powell goes onto win the Betfair Denman Chase

Eldorado Allen relished the step up to three miles in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury to dent the reputations of Clan Des Obeaux and Royale Pagaille.

Up against dual King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux and Betfair Chase runner-up Royale Pagaille, the Colin Tizzard-trained grey looked to have it to do.

However, plenty felt he held some sort of a chance as he was steadily backed throughout the day to be sent off at just 6-1 under Brendan Powell.

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.

Having won the Haldon Gold Cup over almost two and a quarter miles first time out this season, the eight-year-old had to prove his stamina but Brendan Powell was positive on him.

He helped set the pace until David Bass took over on Imperial Aura, although despite putting in some big leaps on the way by the time Kim Bailey's charge reached four from home he had stopped quickly and failed to finish once more.

Trending

Watch the latest Off The Fence episode

Watch the latest Off The Fence episode

Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to analyse Paisley Park's amazing Cleeve Hurdle success and preview the Dublin Racing Festival.

That left Eldorado Allen in front and while Clan Des Obeaux was under pressure early in the straight, Royale Pagaille had made good progress to challenge but he could never quite get on terms.

Also See:

Eldorado Allen kept on strongly after the last and while he holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase next month, connections will have to weigh up whether to supplement for the Gold Cup or not.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema