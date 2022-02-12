Denman Chase: Eldorado Allen enjoys step up to three miles to see off Clan Des Obeaux and Royale Pagaille

Eldorado Allen relished the step up to three miles in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury to dent the reputations of Clan Des Obeaux and Royale Pagaille.

Up against dual King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux and Betfair Chase runner-up Royale Pagaille, the Colin Tizzard-trained grey looked to have it to do.

However, plenty felt he held some sort of a chance as he was steadily backed throughout the day to be sent off at just 6-1 under Brendan Powell.

Having won the Haldon Gold Cup over almost two and a quarter miles first time out this season, the eight-year-old had to prove his stamina but Brendan Powell was positive on him.

He helped set the pace until David Bass took over on Imperial Aura, although despite putting in some big leaps on the way by the time Kim Bailey's charge reached four from home he had stopped quickly and failed to finish once more.

That left Eldorado Allen in front and while Clan Des Obeaux was under pressure early in the straight, Royale Pagaille had made good progress to challenge but he could never quite get on terms.

Eldorado Allen kept on strongly after the last and while he holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase next month, connections will have to weigh up whether to supplement for the Gold Cup or not.