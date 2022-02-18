Prestige preview: Hillcrest fighting fit for Haydock test with Henry Daly's star none the worse for Cheltenham mishap

Henry Daly is keen to find out more about Hillcrest in Saturday's Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.

The seven-year-old was unbeaten in his first three novice hurdles this season, including a Listed Cheltenham race, before taking in a Grade Two back at Prestbury Park last month.

However, his unbeaten record went up in smoke when he was hampered by a faller and unseated Richard Patrick.

None the worse for the experience, Daly's gelding has been in fine fettle at home and is poised for another tilt at Grade Two glory on Merseyside.

"He's in good order, we're very happy with him - I just hope it's on!" the trainer said.

"He was absolutely fine after Cheltenham, it made no difference to him whatsoever, in fact I think he cared far less than everybody else.

"It didn't bother him in the slightest, it was just one of those things."

Image: Hillcrest wins the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month

The extended three-mile contest is a step up in trip for Hillcrest and his performance could inform the decision as to where he heads next, with the Stowaway gelding holding entries for both the Ballymore and the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

"This is our plan and we'll see what we want to do next," Daly said. "Cheltenham, as I've said, isn't the be-all and end-all with this horse.

"We might end up at Aintree, we'll see. I think it's very important for us to just wait and see what happens at the weekend. I just hope it's on so we can get a bit more information on him."

Chief among Hillcrest's rivals is Venetia Williams' Green Book, a winner at Sandown in early February.

Image: Anglers Crag wins on hurdling debut for trainer David Pipe

Anglers Crag also comes into the race in winning form having scored at Leicester on his last outing for David Pipe.

Pipe said: "It was a good performance at Leicester and he will have come on for that. We are stepping him up to three miles, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

"He came over from Ireland and he had some good bumper form, finishing third behind Sir Gerhard.

"He had to have a wind operation so we have been playing catch up a bit. He is entered at Cheltenham in both the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett, but he would have to probably win on Saturday to warrant going there for one of those races."

Crystal Glory (Nicky Richards), High Stakes (Warren Greatrex), Readysteadybeau (Lucinda Russell) and Scipion (Tom Lacey) complete the field of seven.