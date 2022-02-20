Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle: Impervious heading for Cheltenham Festival despite absence

The Colm Murphy-trained mare won her first two starts but was well-beaten in Grade One company last time out, finishing fifth; she has been sidelined since but remains on track to run at the Cheltenham Festival

Impervious ridden by jockey Brian Hayes
Image: Impervious ridden by jockey Brian Hayes to victory earlier this season

Impervious, who has not run since losing her unbeaten record in the Grade One Royal Bond Novices' Hurdle at Fairyhouse in November, is still on target for the Cheltenham Festival.

Owned by Paul McKeon, the six-year-old showed plenty of promise when scoring in a maiden hurdle and in novice company on her first two starts at Cork and Listowel respectively.

Yet the Colm Murphy-trained mare finished fifth of seven, beaten six and a quarter lengths by Statuaire in the Royal Bond and has been sidelined since.

However, Murphy says Impervious is on course to lock horns with that rival again in the Parnell Properties Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 17.

She is as short as 7-1 with bet365 and as big as 14-1 with William Hill for the Grade Two event, run over two miles and a furlong.

"She is well and will go for the mares' novice hurdle," said Murphy.

"We had a little hiccup after she ran last time, so we said we would go straight there with her. We are fortunate enough to do that, because she has plenty of experience and it is not a worry.

"It was nothing serious. She had little issues initially when she was young and it was a recurring thing, but she is fine and on course for Cheltenham."

