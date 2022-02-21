Carlisle passes morning inspection for Monday meeting

Today's meeting at Carlisle goes ahead as planned after the track passed a morning inspection at the Cumbrian venue.

A total of 16 millimetres of rain fell at the track on Sunday prompting the check and while the ground is heavy, the course is fit for action.

The only other British meeting on Monday is at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing, with Chelmsford and Lingfield both abandoned. Ireland's sole meeting at Dundalk also goes ahead.

Tuesday's Market Rasen card is subject to an inspection at 4pm after heavy rain left areas of standing water on the track.

Also on Tuesday, Taunton and Southwell look set to go ahead, with Sunday's rearranged Navan card also expected to take place.