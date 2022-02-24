Grand National: Owner JP McManus snaps up leading Aintree contender Enjoy D’Allen who stays with Ciaran Murphy

Randox Grand National hope Enjoy D'Allen has been bought by JP McManus but will stay with trainer Ciaran Murphy.

The eight-year-old was third to shock winner Freewheelin Dylan in last season's Irish National and has run with great credit in two big handicaps this term.

He was third to School Boy Hours in the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas and was not disgraced back over hurdles behind Good Time Jonny at the Dublin Racing Festival.

"It's huge for us that we could recommend a horse of this calibre to Mr McManus and that he will stay in training here at Charlestown," said Murphy.

"He's in good order after his latest run over hurdles at Leopardstown and the plan is to keep him fresh and go straight to Aintree.

Image: JP McManus has won the Grand National twice before, including in 2021 with Minella Times

"He ran a cracker in the Paddy Power at Christmas and it's now all about getting him to Aintree in good form."

Enjoy D'Allen is as low as 12/1 for the Aintree spectacular.

McManus enjoyed victory in the Grand National last year with Henry de Bromhead's Minella Times and in 2010 with Jonjo O'Neill's Don't Push It.