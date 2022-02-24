Grand National: Owner JP McManus snaps up leading Aintree contender Enjoy D’Allen who stays with Ciaran Murphy

Randox Grand National hope Enjoy D'Allen has been bought by JP McManus but will stay with trainer Ciaran Murphy.
The eight-year-old was third to shock winner Freewheelin Dylan in last season's Irish National and has run with great credit in two big handicaps this term.
He was third to School Boy Hours in the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas and was not disgraced back over hurdles behind Good Time Jonny at the Dublin Racing Festival.
- Willie Mullins stable tour: Galopin's Cheltenham options open
- Fallon: No pressure replacing Murphy at Qatar Racing
The Lesters live on Sky Sports Racing
The 2021 Lesters winners will be crowned live exclusively on a special edition of Sky Sports Racing's Get In show on Friday, February 25.
"It's huge for us that we could recommend a horse of this calibre to Mr McManus and that he will stay in training here at Charlestown," said Murphy.
"He's in good order after his latest run over hurdles at Leopardstown and the plan is to keep him fresh and go straight to Aintree.
Trending
- F1 Testing: Ferrari hit the front in Barcelona LIVE!
- 'I will not go' - Vettel calls for Russian GP cancellation
- UEFA to move CL final amid Ukraine crisis
- Conte's stunning admission on future: It's 'not right' to just take salary
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Verstappen blasts 'unfair' decision to replace Masi
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Hughes appointed manager of Bradford City
- PL hits and misses: Conte to quit? A title race to marvel
- Mardle: If you're not darts match-fit, you've got no chance
"He ran a cracker in the Paddy Power at Christmas and it's now all about getting him to Aintree in good form."
Enjoy D'Allen is as low as 12/1 for the Aintree spectacular.
McManus enjoyed victory in the Grand National last year with Henry de Bromhead's Minella Times and in 2010 with Jonjo O'Neill's Don't Push It.