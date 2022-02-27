BetVictor Chase: Captain Guinness lands Naas Grade Three for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore

Captain Guinness notched his second Grade Three success of the season at Naas with a decisive victory in the BetVictor Chase.

Winner of the Poplar Square Chase over the course and distance in early November, Henry de Bromhead's charge had since finished third in both the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

Dropping back down in class, Captain Guinness was the 5/4 favourite in the hands of Rachael Blackmore, who settled her mount behind the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Cash Back and Blackbow for much of the two-mile journey.

There was little to choose between the trio approaching the second fence from home, where a mistake from the error-prone Cash Back put paid to his chance.

It was a straight shootout from that point - and with the rail to help, Captain Guinness always appeared to be getting the better of the argument and had almost three lengths in hand at the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Henry de Bromhead speaks exclusively to Sky Sports Racing about six of his Cheltenham Festival hopes, including leading Gold Cup contenders A Plus Tard and Minella Indo.

De Bromhead said: "I was worried about the ground, but it looked like a good opportunity and he stayed at it well. Rachael walked the track, was where she wanted to be and she was spot on, fair play to her.

"We decided we'd give Cheltenham a miss this year and have a go at his and luckily it worked out. I'm delighted to see him win another one.

"Once we switched out of the Champion Chase, today was the day and I'll speak to Declan (Landy, owner) now. We were toying with the idea of stepping him up to two-and-a-half miles at Aintree and the Webster Cup (at Navan) is an option, but is less than two weeks away.

"Unfortunately he had been on the same course as Energumene as a novice, but he's only a young horse and I'm sure we'll head over to Cheltenham next year."

De Bromhead and Blackmore quickly followed up through Gabbys Cross (22/1) in the BetVictor Novice Handicap Chase.