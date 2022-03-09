Cheltenham Festival: Albert Bartlett favourite Minella Crooner ruled out by pulled muscle injury

Gordon Elliott's Minella Crooner, the ante-post favourite for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, will miss the race due to a pulled muscle.

A recent Grade One runner-up at Leopardstown over two miles and six furlongs, the David Barnard-owned six-year-old had won three of his five races under rules and finished runner-up in the other two.

However, Elliott described the setback as "frustrating" but "nothing serious" and hopes to have him back in time for the remaining spring festivals.

"He pulled a muscle and obviously we are only five days out from the Festival," said Elliott.

"It is not bad, but we are just going to miss a few days and when you miss a few days that close, you are not going to get there.

"It's frustrating, but that is the game we are in. We just have keep our heads up and get as many there as we can.

"Half the battle is getting them there in good form. I would imagine he will be back for the spring festivals, as it is nothing too serious."

Image: Hillcrest is unbeaten in three starts over hurdles this season

Henry Daly's Hillcrest has been supported into 3/1 favouritism for the Albert Bartlett following the news of Minella Crooner's setback, but trainer Henry Daly has yet to confirm his plans.

The towering seven-year-old has been pleasing connections in additional schooling sessions with Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett as Daly bids to improve his jumping.

Daly said: "He is fine, it was a good session. He did some schooling at Laura's last week and the week before. Whether it has helped his jumping or not, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. But he schooled nicely yesterday and we are very happy with him."

On Hillcrest's options at Cheltenham - he is also entered in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - Daly added: "We haven't decided yet. More likely it will be Albert Bartlett, if we go there.

Image: Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett (middle) has been brought in to help Hillcrest with his jumping

"Cheltenham, as I've said, isn't the be-all and end-all with this horse. If not, it will be Aintree (Sefton Novices' Hurdle), we just haven't made that decision.

"Whichever race, whatever the trip, it is like all those things, it is a championship race and none of them are easy.

"We will make a decision towards the end of the week. I will have a chat with Mick (Meagher, racing manager) and see how we go."