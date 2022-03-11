Cheltenham Festival: Matt Chapman is joined by Chris Hughes, Paul Nicholls, Kevin Blake and Tom Cannon on Twitter Spaces for On The Timeline

Get your Cheltenham Festival questions answered by Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman, plus special guests Chris Hughes, Paul Nicholls, Kevin Blake and Tom Cannon, on On The Timeline, this Sunday from 6pm on Twitter Spaces
Thursday 10 March 2022 17:57, UK
Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman will be joined by special guests Chris Hughes, Paul Nicholls, Kevin Blake and Tom Cannon for On The Timeline, answering your Cheltenham Festival questions on Twitter Spaces this Sunday from 6pm.
Racing superfan Hughes, a former Love Island star, can provide the insight on the hopes of his local trainer Jonjo O'Neill and offer his best fancies for the week ahead.
Ditcheat handler and Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls also gives the lowdown on his runners at The Festival, including Brown Advisory Novices' Chase favourite Bravemansgame.
Meanwhile, racing expert Blake will give the view from Ireland after their dominance at the Festival last year and jockey Cannon will fly the flag for Britain on day one of Cheltenham with leading Arkle Novices' Chase contender Edwardstone.
The Off The Fence panel return this week to take a look ahead at every race at this year's Cheltenham Festival with our preview show.
Got a question for Matt and the team? Tweet @SkySportsRacing or @AtTheRaces using #OnTheTimeline and Matt will try and answer it live on Twitter Spaces!
Catch-up with the show anytime by listening to the full recording by visiting @SkySportsRacing or @AtTheRaces on Twitter after Sunday's live show.