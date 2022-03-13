Racing Debate: 'Electric' Bravemansgame ready for Cheltenham Festival test in Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Bravemansgame has been described as 'electric' by owner John Dance ahead of Wednesday's run in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old finished third at last year's Cheltenham Festival, behind unbeaten Irish raider Bob Olinger and Gaillard Du Mesnil in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

This year the rivals look to be based on this side of the Irish Sea, with Ahoy Senor - who beat Bravemansgame at Aintree last year - and L'Homme Presse from the Venetia Williams yard in behind the Paul Nicholls' horse in the market.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Dance, owner of Bravemansgame, provided Racing Debate with a positive update on his star novice chaser ahead of this week's Cheltenham Festival.

He looks to have improved for fences, remaining unbeaten in four starts over fences, including Grade One victory at Kempton on Boxing Day.

And a message from trainer Nicholls has given Dance further encouragement that his star horse can land another Grade One at the Cheltenham Festival.

"We are ready to go. I got a message from Paul [Nicholls] yesterday that he had done his last bit of schooling and he was described as electric.

"I suppose that's not unusual for him because he goes around that tight school at Paul's really well and always has but certainly all the signs are good ahead of Wednesday.

"We always knew he'd be a better chaser than hurdler and they probably knew at home how much better but to us it's been really eye-opening.

"Hopefully, that's part of the reason why he's become a better horse this year. He gains a length at every fence.

Dance also has an eye on next year's showpiece race at The Festival, with the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup a realistic option in 2023 if Bravemansgame runs with credit on Wednesday.

"He seemed to stay the trip in both of those instances [Kempton and Newbury] and he had plenty of speed at the finish as well so you'd like to think a stiffer three miles should be within his compass really," he added.

"Then God willing, when he gets a bit stronger, he could stay the extra two furlongs and the Gold Cup trip next year.

"He wasn't fully physically developed last year and Paul is confident he'll be better next year.

"He's built for chasing and he was going to step up quality-wise for taking a fence. You'd certainly hope that will take us a lot closer to Bob Olinger and I think that showed against Ahoy Senor.

"I'm not convinced he wasn't himself at Kempton but he did beat us fair and square at Aintree."