Cheltenham Festival: State Man proves different class in County Hurdle as Mullins and Townend dominate again

State Man grabbed the stands rail, as Townend had done in the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle with Vauban, and jumped the last flight well to land the spoils; he defied the staying-on First Street, and Colonel Mustard who was a length and three-quarters back in third
Friday 18 March 2022 15:15, UK
State Man continued the dominance of trainer Willie Mullins and piled on the misery for bookmakers at Cheltenham when powering up the hill to land a competitive renewal of the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.
The inexperienced five-year-old, who fell in a maiden hurdle at Christmas and gained his first success in a Limerick maiden last month, was sent off the 11-4 favourite under Paul Townend.
His rider was cool under pressure, making stealthy headway down the hill and being produced between the last two flights of hurdles.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
There was still work to do to wear down Eclair De Beaufeu, who was always up with the pace, and Colonel Mustard, who approached the last in front.
Yet State Man grabbed the stands rail, as Townend had done in the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle with Vauban, and jumped the last flight on a good stride.
Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman are joined by Michael O'Leary to discuss Tiger Roll missing the Grand National and reflect on Oisin Murphy's ban
He soon forged a length and a quarter clear and held that advantage to the line, defying the staying-on First Street, and Colonel Mustard who was a length and three-quarters back in third.
The first three, all novices, had West Cork, who also stayed on nicely up the hill, a further two and a quarter-lengths behind in fourth.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
"He did well to win and I hope he can brush up his jumping," said Mullins.
"He's a horse for the Flat, and while maybe not this season certainly next. Now I am thinking the Grade One at Punchestown as the next step.
"He's a lovely horse with a lot of ability that will do both jobs."