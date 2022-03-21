Punchestown Festival target for Bardenstown Lad after third at Cheltenham in Albert Bartlett for John McConnell

John McConnell has the Punchestown Festival in mind for Bardenstown Lad following his excellent effort at Cheltenham.

The Grade One Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle could be next on the agenda next month, having put in good late work to finish third behind The Nice Guy in Friday's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

The seven-year-old had to come through much of the field late on after hitting a 'flat spot' as his upped the pace in front.

"He ran a cracker, he just hit a flat spot at the wrong time and flew home," said McConnell.

"He'll go to Punchestown now and we might put cheekpieces on him to see if we can iron out that flat spot."

Bardenstown Lad might be joined by stablemate Mahler Mission, who was seventh in the Albert Bartlett. A Listed three-mile novice hurdle at Perth is also an option for him.

Image: Bardenstown Lad (blue cap) chases home Albert Bartlett front two The Nice Guy (right) and Minella Cocooner

"He ran a cracker as well. He probably wants the ground a little bit easier," added the County Meath handler.

"He might go to Punchestown or Perth."

Image: Hillcrest disappointed and failed to finish at Cheltenham

Hillcrest will not run again this season after the 9/4 favourite failed to fire in the Albert Bartlett.

The towering seven-year-old was unbeaten in each of his completed starts over hurdles for Henry Daly and had won at the track previously, scoring on New Year's Day.

Yet one of the leading British hopes for success in a week dominated by Irish-trained horses could not muster a blow at Cheltenham on Friday.

Having made a slow start under Richard Patrick, Hillcrest was never happy on the tacky ground and was pulled up on the second circuit.

Daly is still searching for answers and is now looking ahead to next season when he will go novice chasing.

"I'd stop worrying," said Daly. "He is fine. We are going to take some bloods on Monday and run some tests on him.

"But the plan is to school him over fences while the ground is nice at home and them turn him away for the summer.

"I'm afraid we have found nothing as yet. I don't know what happened. He was never travelling, he never entered the contest and I can't explain it.

"It was one of those days, maybe he woke up with a headache!

"There is nothing apparent. He just didn't seem to travel, but he will school over fences and go that route now. That is the plan at the moment."