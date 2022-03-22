Cammidge Trophy: Mo Celita could make seasonal reappearance at Doncaster for Adrian Nicholls

Adrian Nicholls' stable star Mo Celita could make her seasonal reappearance in the SBK Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday.

The Camacho filly enjoyed a fairytale rise through the sprinting ranks last season, progressing from a hat-trick of selling race wins to being beaten just over five lengths in the Prix de l'Abbaye.

In all she won six times in 2021, including a Listed success in France during the summer, and Nicholls is pleased with her condition ahead of an imminent return to action.

He said: "She's entered at Doncaster and she's got an entry in France at Fontainebleau on Monday. We'll see what the ground does and go from there.

"She's ready to run and physically she's done marvellously well over the winter. Her muscle tone is fantastic and she looks a million dollars. She's really furnished into a proper looking sprinter.

"Being a Listed winner, she's got to step up into those big races and that's what she'll be going for.

"It would be lovely if she can get that Group-race win for her breeding. I think she will."

Nicholls is also set to be representing in the curtain-raising SBK Brocklesby Stakes, with Massaat colt Mascapone confirmed an intended runner in the five-furlong contest for unraced juveniles.

"He's a big boy and doing everything right," Nicholls added.

"He's as forward as I can get him and everything I've asked of him he's done very well, so this will be a good marker for the rest of the two-year-olds.

"We've got about nine two-year-olds in at the moment and he would be one of the more forward ones.

"It's the same thing going to Doncaster every year. Everyone goes there with all their ideas, but there'll be a few bubbles burst and there'll be a few people dreaming."