Abernant Stakes: Double Or Bubble battles to Newmarket victory over Garrus as trainer Chris Wall makes winning start

Double Or Bubble rallied to great effect to win the Group Three Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Chris Wall and ridden by Jack Mitchell, Double Or Bubble set towards the rear of the field as Last Crusade set a strong early gallop, before unleashing her challenge up the stands side.

Ebro River tried to go with her but Double Or Bubble quickly had his measure, seemingly set to go on for a cosy success.

However, Ryan Moore weaved his way through to challenge on her inside aboard Garrus and he grabbed the lead inside the final furlong, only for Double Or Bubble to rally again in the shadow of the post.

The 7/2 chance just edged a short-head verdict in a photo, with Jumby back in third and Run To Freedom closing at the finish to be fourth.

Wall, saddling his first runner since October, said: "We've had a winter off and been old school! We turned the horses out, brought them back after Christmas and away we went.

"This mare has done very well for us and has matured well again. She's five now, but she's strengthened well from where we were with her last year. We kept her in training with the idea of winning a Group race, so we've achieved that.

Image: Double Or Bubble (orange and black) comes out of the dip at Newmarket

"She goes well fresh and we can now take our time with her and plot where we go now. We might bash heads with some of the better ones and see where we stand.

"I didn't put her in the Duke of York as I didn't think York was quite her cup of tea, so we'll see what other options we have."

Wall's travelling head lad Oleg Sheyhets is originally from Ukraine but has been in Britain for 20 years. The 38-year-old's mother arrived in the country recently and was on course at Newmarket.

He said: "It's very sad to see what is going on there. I'm sad for the people and the families over there. I managed to get my mum over here - she's been here for nearly two weeks now. It's nice to see her here with me, but seeing the state she's in is pretty devastating.

"Every time the news is on, the tears come out and it's a constant battle. It's really bad for the people that have been there and seen the devastation. It's surreal."

Of Double Or Bubble, he said: "She's definitely a good filly and to start the year with a Group winner is pretty special."