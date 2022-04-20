Royal Ascot: Frankie Dettori hoping to give The Queen added celebration to mark Jubilee this summer

Frankie Dettori is hoping he can add to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations by riding another Royal Ascot winner in the colours of Her Majesty this summer.

Of Dettori's 76 winners at the Royal meeting, he has previously described his sole success in the Queen's colours as the 'ultimate' victory.

That came back in 1996 on Phantom Gold in the Ribblesdale Stakes, and 26 years on the Italian hopes to do the business once more.

"If I have one more Royal Ascot winner, I'd love it to be for Her Majesty," Dettori told PA Media. "It is always a tremendous honour to ride for her. The thrill is always the same. There is enormous pride riding for her.

"It is her Jubilee this year - 70 years - and she is 96 this week (April 21), so it would be an absolute dream to win at Royal Ascot for her. Wouldn't that be fantastic? I think everyone would love it!"

Image: Dettori rode Phantom Gold to victory for the Queen at Royal Ascot in 1996

Saga carried the Queen's colours three times as a juvenile and was full of promise on each occasion, finishing with a cosy win at Ascot in September.

John and Thady Gosden's string has yet to be fully wound up this term and so it was no major surprise to see the Invincible Spirit colt beaten by the smart Maljoom on his seasonal bow at Kempton on Monday.

"Saga was my first ride for Her Majesty this year and while he got beaten, I think he will improve for the run. It was his first since September," Dettori added.

Though Saga is out to 40/1 for the Qipco 2000 Guineas, a Classic could still be on the radar for the Queen's Reach For The Moon, who is as short as 10/1 for the Cazoo Derby - run at Epsom on the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

Image: Dettori and the Queen in good spirits as they speak at Newbury

"Reach For The Moon is a lovely horse," said Dettori. "Unfortunately, he had a little setback but I think he is on his way back.

"He was second in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and almost gave Her Majesty a win in the Chesham at the Royal meeting last year. He won the Solario at Sandown last August and we think the world of him."

Dettori also revealed Royal Ascot could mark the final race of Stradivarius' career as the three-time Gold Cup winner returns for a potential farewell ride.

"Enable was denied a farewell from the crowd because of Covid restrictions in 2020, but I'm sure when Strad gets to Ascot, it will be quite emotional for me, because to get to ride the same horse in five Gold Cups is unique," said Dettori.

Image: Three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius could return for another shot at the race this year

"It will be wonderful to give him a good farewell, because potentially, I'm sure it will be his last Ascot, but it could be his last race, too.

"I will be excited but emotional when I cross the line, and I will be very sad afterwards. I know it will be very emotional for me.

"Obviously Strad is the one I am most looking forward to, the most emotional ride no question. But it is only the beginning of the season. A lot can happen between now and Ascot.

"We are running a lot of three-year-olds at the moment, trying to find out if I have a Derby horse or if I've got an Oaks filly, so that is the main priority, and we will take each day as it comes.

"I still enjoy what I'm doing and will try to ride as many winners as I can, and hopefully we will be back at Royal Ascot and Her Majesty will have a winner or two. That would be great wouldn't it."

Dettori: Murphy still the face of racing's future

Image: Oisin Murphy is unable to reapply for his riding licence until February next year

Dettori recently revealed to Sky Sports Racing that he now takes things 'one race at a time', but still enjoys competing at the top level now that he limits his appearances.

The 51-year-old may no longer challenge for the champion jockey title but remains the most recognisable and marketing-friendly face in the sport.

That mantle is still expected by many to be passed to Oisin Murphy, despite the reigning champion's current ban for breaches of Covid and alcohol regulations.

The Irishman cannot reapply for his licence until February 16, 2023, after admitting to a number of rule breaches at a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) hearing earlier this year.

Image: Dettori (right) and Murphy head out to walk the track at Ascot

"The only outgoing person out there is Oisin," Dettori said. "There are many talented jockeys out there, but Oisin, he has that little bit of charisma, doesn't he? He'll be the face in the future.

"I would say, 'take care, Oisin, and make the most of your year off'. The time will go quick and before you know it, he will be back riding out and looking forward to riding some very nice horses.

"It is unfortunate for him, but hopefully he is getting the help he needs and will be all the better for the year away."

On his own future, Dettori added: "The thing is, once you are in there, there is no age. It is a timeless place, the weighing room. We all talk the same language, and it is very hard to let go.

"At the moment, I am still enjoying it and John (Gosden) is great to me. He doesn't make me go up and down the country and I enjoy it. I'm going to make the most of it."