Josh Moore: Injured jockey remains sedated as serious chest infection delays treatment on broken leg

Josh Moore suffered a broken leg, broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back in a heavy fall at Haydock on Saturday; Moore is being treated at Aintree hospital and remains sedated on a ventilator due to a 'serious chest infection'

Jockey Josh Moore’s treatment on a broken leg has been complicated and delayed by a ‘serious chest infection’.

Moore was hospitalised after a heavy fall at Haydock on Saturday left the rider with a broken femur, as well as broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back.

On Monday, Moore underwent successful surgery on his leg injury at Aintree hospital, but remains sedated due to the chest infection.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Injured Jockeys Fund said: "Following his fall at Haydock Park Racecourse on Saturday, jockey Josh Moore is in Critical Care at Aintree University Hospital.

"After successful surgery to his femur, his recovery has been made complicated by a serious chest infection which has required him to stay sedated on the ventilator and has delayed definitive treatment of his injuries.

"The specialist medical team are working hard to treat Josh, and his family remain by his bedside."

Image: Moore missed three months earlier this season after a serious back injury

This is the second time this season that Moore has sustained a serious injury, with the rider missing a huge chunk of the campaign following a serious back injury in October.

Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman tweeted: "Really worrying latest news about Josh Moore. Literally everything crossed for an incredible guy and dad."