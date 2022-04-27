Royal Ascot Trials Day: Go Bears Go bids to prove Commonwealth Cup credentials; watch live on Sky Sports Main Event

All eyes will be on Ascot today with Royal Ascot Trials Day getting under way from 1:50pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event (1-3pm) and Sky Sports Racing (full coverage).

Many horses will book their ticket to the Royal meeting with a big run this afternoon, and it is a meeting that has seen several stars prove their credentials at the Berkshire track.

Aidan O'Brien sends over improving stayer Wordsworth in the Group Three Sagaro Stakes (3:00pm), taking on the likes of Group One winner Princess Zoe for Tony Mullins and Long Distance Cup second Tashkhan for the Brian Ellison team.

Image: Watch all the action on Royal Ascot Trials Day on Sky Sports Racing and Sky Sports Main Event

The Commonwealth Cup Trial (4:10) has unearthed a whole host of interesting three-year-old sprinters in recent years including Blue Point, Rohaan and Calyx.

This year's renewal could be no different, with Group Two-winning juvenile Go Bears Go likely to go off favourite for the David Loughnane team, who was confident of a big run when speaking to Sky Sports Racing yesterday.

In the Listed Paradise Stakes (4:40), a trial for the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal meeting, Valiant Prince is bidding for a fourth-straight success for the red-hot William Buick and Charlie Appleby combo.

He takes on 2020 Royal Ascot winner Sir Busker who hasn't won since that success for the William Knight team and Ralph Beckett's New Mandate, with Frankie Dettori doing the steering on the four-year-old.

