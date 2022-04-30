Today on Sky Sports Racing: Staffordshire Plate and Grade Two French action the headlines on bumper Saturday

Ian Williams' Tide Times will bid to make it three wins in a row in the feature Staffordshire Plate at Uttoxeter on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The valuable three-mile feature 61 Deep Pale Ale Staffordshire Plate Handicap Chase (3:30) at the Midlands track headlines a good card with Tide Times having won on his last two starts at Ludlow.

The eight-year-old steps up in grade and takes on the likes of Market Rasen Summer Plate winner Francky Du Berlais and Brian Ellion's Ashington, with Irish Prophecy carrying top weight for Emma Lavelle.

Image: Olly Murphy's Hunters Call

Elsewhere on the card, Grade Three-winning hurdler Hunters Call runs in the From Burton With Love Handicap Hurdle (4:05) for Olly Murphy.

At Doncaster, Commanche Falls, Rathbone and last-time winner Royal Pleasure clash in a classy six-furlong Class Two Cazoo Handicap (6:30).

In the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (6:00), Cephalus is bidding for a five-timer for the Charlie Hills team, with Paul Hanagan doing the steering.

Over at Auteuil, star seven-year-old mare L'Autonomie looks to land the Grade Two Prix Leon Rambaud (4:45) for the second-straight season, having won 17 of her 23 starts for Francois Nicolle and Angelo Zuliani.

In a bumper 15-race card, Willie Mullins also bids for success overseas with three-year-old filly Your Eyes Only, who lines up in the Listed Wild Monarch Hurdle (12:23).

Watch every race from Uttoxeter, Doncaster, Hexham and Auteuil live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday April 30.