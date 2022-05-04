Eydon team in to no rush to decide on plans ahead of Derby trials

Team Eydon will be keeping a close eye on the plethora of trials taking place on both sides of the Channel over the next few weeks as they plot their next move for the Qipco 2000 Guineas fourth.

The Olden Times colt headed into the first Classic of the season on the back of an impressive win in the Feilden Stakes during the Craven meeting and proved he belonged at Group One level when outrunning his odds of 33-1.

A move up in trip is now on the cards with both the Cazoo Derby and Prix du Jockey Club under consideration, but owner Prince Faisal's racing manager Ted Voute suggests they will not be in a rush to make a decision on his next destination, with the owner set to make the final call.

"We have not really decided what the next move is, but that is going to be the Prince's decision as it has been the last two runs. It was his call to run in the Feilden and it was him who said let's go for the Guineas and he has run a great race," said Voute.

"The Prince has said there's no rush to make a decision, we'll see how he comes out of the race because it was quite fast ground, but he seems to have coped with it all fine."

He went on: "He probably needs a bit further than a mile, but looking where we finished, he's got the Derby favourite (Luxembourg) not far in front of us and we are bred along a stamina line. He's in the English Derby and he's in the French Derby, they are one day apart and both will be under consideration.

"I think the smart thing to do is sit and watch what comes out of all the trials and see where the best place is for Eydon to run a big race."

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Voute hopes that alongside Mishriff, Prince Faisal could hold a strong hand for middle-distance contests later in the season.

He continued: "We're very pleased to finish fourth, we hoped he could run well and he's gone and finished behind the two biggest battalions in the business in Darley and Coolmore and we're absolutely thrilled.

"The Prince is delighted, we've got Mishriff next door at John Gosden's on the Bury Road and he (Prince Faisal) could have a big year ahead of him.

"Fingers crossed we can bag a big one along the line with Eydon. He's a real eyeful, his temperament is so great, he deserves to keep running at the top level and see if he can bag a big one."