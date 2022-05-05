Chester May Festival: Solid Stone back in domestic action in Huxley Stakes as he takes on Megallan in field of four

Solid Stone (Roger Varian) takes on John and Thady's Gosden's Sefton runner-up Megallan in Group Two Huxley Stakes on final day of Chester May Festival; Certain Lad and Majestic Dawn complete field; watch live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday at 2.40pm

Thursday 5 May 2022 12:31, UK

Solid Stone ridden by William Buick (right) wins The Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes at Newbury
Image: Solid Stone, ridden by William Buick (right), wins at Newbury last September

Sir Michael Stoute's Solid Stone returns to British action in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing IRE-Incentive Scheme Huxley Stakes at Chester.

The six-year-old was last seen in the Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh in February, where he had little luck in running and was unsuited to the good to firm ground.

He had, however, been highly consistent previously, winning both the Legacy Cup and Winter Hill Stakes last year at Group Three level.

Chester May Festival LIVE!

Chester May Festival LIVE!

Watch every race of the Chester May Festival live on Sky Sports Racing, Wednesday May 4 to Friday May 6

"Forget about his race in Saudi, he was stuck on the outside and it was much too firm for him, so we have drawn a line through that," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saaed Suhail. "He likes good ground, but he's got a good chance whatever.

"Our horse is working very well and we're really happy with how he's going. I think the track will suit him as well around Chester, he's very consistent too and I think the race will suit him."

Trending

John and Thady Gosden are represented by Megallan, who finished third to Master Of The Seas in the Group Three Earl of Sefton Stakes on his reappearance last month.

Master Of The Seas gets the better of Megallan
Image: Megallan (red cap) chases home Master Of The Seas in the Earl Of Sefton Stakes

"He ran very well there, he just got beaten by a proper horse in Master Of The Seas," said Thady Gosden. "He's obviously come on for the race with it being his first run of the season.

Also See:

"They've had plenty of rain at Chester, which shouldn't be too much of a problem. You wouldn't want it bottomless, so hopefully they don't get too much more rain."

Elsewhere in the race is Mick Channon's Certain Lad, a prior Group Three winner who has not been seen since November 2020, and Paul and Oliver Cole's Majestic Dawn.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

The high-class Al Aasy (William Haggas) was due to make his seasonal return, but will instead run at Ascot on Saturday.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell, said: "I spoke to William this morning and he just felt, that with the rain and the ground becoming softer, he'd rather reroute to Ascot than run him on testing ground at Chester."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema