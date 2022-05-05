Musidora Stakes: John and Thady Gosden duo Emily Upjohn and Nashwa headline eight in the mix at York

Emily Upjohn and Nashwa give John and Thady Gosden a strong hand in the Tattersalla Musidora Stakes.

The York feature on Wednesday has attracted eight entries - and both of the Gosden runners are prominent in the Cazoo Oaks market. Emily Upjohn is behind only Tuesday in the Epsom betting, having made a most impressive reappearance at Sandown last month.

Her stablemate looked equally good in powering home at Haydock under Hollie Doyle in the colours of Imad Al Sagar.

Remarkably the Musidora is a race Aidan O'Brien has won just once, with that victory coming through Snowfall 12 months ago. His representative on the Knavesmire this year is set to be The Algarve, who won a Gowran Park maiden on her final start at two.

Luna Dorada was a possible for the Lingfield Oaks Trial this weekend, but connections of the Ralph Beckett-trained filly look to have opted for York, where she won a novice event on her only juvenile outing.

The all-conquering Charlie Appleby and William Buick are set to team up with Newbury scorer Life Of Dreams, another in single figures for Epsom.

David Simcock has given the engagement to Ching Shih, with Mukaddamah (Roger Varian) and Ottilien (David Menuisier) completing the possibles.

Varian enters Dragon Symbol in Duke of York

A total of 17 have been left in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes, including Dragon Symbol.

The Cable Bay colt was involved in all the top sprints last year, finishing first in the Commonwealth Cup only to be demoted to second behind Campanelle following a stewards' enquiry. He was also the runner-up in the July Cup and was third in the Nunthorpe. He has since left Archie Watson and will be having his first run for Roger Varian.

Image: Campanelle and Dragon Symbol (right) battle it out in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Minzaal would be a fascinating contender for Owen Burrows in the Shadwell colours. A top-notch two-year-old, he was off the track until October when returning at Ascot, where the second of two runs saw him finish a fine third in the British Champions Sprint.

Globetrotting filly Happy Romance is in contention for Richard Hannon, with recent Newmarket winner Umm Kulthum carrying the hopes of Richard Fahey.