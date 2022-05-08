Today on Sky Sports Racing: Slate House and Annual Invictus contest competitive Sussex Champion Chase

The rearranged Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton features on a lively Sunday of action either side of the Channel, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Plumpton's feature race was meant to take place three weeks ago but was abandoned after six fences following a fatal injury to Gary Moore's Golden Boy Grey, with the runners unable to pass the injured runner.

Four of the runners in that race, including Annual Invictus from the Chris Gordon yard, go for glory again but the inclusion of Joe Tizzard's Slate House, who has won on his last two starts at Kempton, adds extra quality in the £50,000 feature (3:25).

Image: Sunday highlights on Sky Sports Racing

Back in 2019, Slate House won the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton and although he probably does not retain all of that ability, the 10-year-old still looks well-handicapped off a mark of 137.

Later on the card at Plumpton, Sainte Doctor bids to make it three wins in a row in the Trevor Davies Memorial Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at 4:00 for JP McManus and Neil Mulholland.

Thomas Doggrell takes the ride and will face the likes of Grade One-winning novice hurdler Reserve Tank and Chris Gordon's Smurphy Enki.

Image: Annual Invictus jumps to victory at Cheltenham under jockey Tom Cannon

Over in France, Cazoo Oaks entry Agave will bid to boost her Classic credentials in the Group Two Prix Greffulhe (1:30) at Saint-Cloud, having made a winning seasonal reappearance last month.

Agave will be bidding to give trainer Andre Fabre a 14th winner of the race, while jockey Olivier Peslier could land a fourth victory in the Group Two.

The British-based opposition comes in the shape of David Menuisier's Sir Bob Parker, who lowered the colours of H H Aga Khan's Mirabad last time out.

Fabre and Peslier also combine in the Group Two Prix du Muguet (3:25) with Duhail, who will look to confirm form with Pao Alto, who was two lengths behind the Al Shaqab Racing six-year-old last time out.

