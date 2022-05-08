Irish 1000 Guineas: History emerges as Classic contender after victory in Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown

History put herself in line for a tilt at the Irish 1,000 Guineas with victory in the Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown.

Runner-up on her first two starts last summer before making it third time lucky at Gowran Park in September, the Galileo filly was a 3/1 shot for her reappearance in this one-mile Group Three.

Ryan Moore's mount quickened up smartly from the home turn to move onto the tail of 6/4 favourite Agartha and eventually took her measure, passing the post three-quarters of a length to the good.

Agartha, already a dual winner in Group-race company, was a clear second ahead of Honey Girl in third.

Coral cut the winner to 16/1 from 25/1 for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom, a race for which trainer Aidan O'Brien also trains the ante-post favourite in Tuesday - but first on History's agenda is a tilt at Classic glory on home soil.

Image: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien continued their fine run of form at Leopardstown on Sunday

"I'm delighted with her, she got plenty of time to come to hand, and we were running her to see whether we go to an Irish Guineas or an Oaks with her," said O'Brien.

"Ryan was very happy and said to go to the Irish Guineas with her, she can do that (Oaks) then after.

"She's highly strung but she's lovely. The second is a good filly and you'd have to be very happy.

"I was hoping she'd run well and was hoping that we'd find out whether to go to the Irish Guineas or Oaks. The way she quickened, you have to give her a chance at the Irish Guineas."