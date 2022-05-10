Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Queen's Kiteflyer bids to get off the mark at Chepstow

Interesting three-year-old Kiteflyer bids to get off the mark for The Queen and Sir Michael Stoute on a busy Tuesday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The three-year-old colt was third behind John & Thady Gosden's Francesco Clemente in the Wood Ditton Stakes at Newmarket last month and looks sure to take a step forward for the Stoute team.

He runs in the Cazoo Restricted Novice Stakes (1:45) at Chepstow, with Stoute also running Lebsayer for Al Shaqab Racing, having finished fourth on debut at Yarmouth last month.

If jumping is your thing, Sedgefield is the place to be and Dan Skelton sends a rare runner up to the Durham venue in the Paxtons Are Officially Case IH Best Dealer Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:30).

Lucky One makes his chasing debut against three rivals, including Nero Rock who was a convincing winner at the track last week.

Earlier on the card, Gosuatri bids to make it three wins in a row for JP McManus and the Jonjo O'Neill team in the Paxtons Your Piippo & Barbier Dealer Handicap Chase at 1:30.

A little further up the A1, Newcastle hosts a cracking all-weather card with the Wood Ditton form coming under further scrutiny as the fifth from that race, State Event, looks to get off the mark for Charlie Appleby and William Buick at 6:30.

But arguably the most exciting race on the card is the Border Minstrel Novice Stakes (8:00), with unbeaten Giant's Causeway colt Monaadah and Kodiac filly Razeyna clashing over seven furlongs.

