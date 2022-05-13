Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankel filly Nano Nagle bids to take step up at Saint-Cloud for Barzalona and Pantall

French action from Saint-Cloud headlines a competitive Friday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with some interesting Belmont Park contenders on Stateside in the evening.

Frankel filly lines up for Godolphin

The Prix La Troienne (2:25) looks a particularly hot renewal, with Frankel filly Nano Nagle expected to take a bit of beating for Godolphin, Henri-Alex Pantall and Mickael Barzalona.

She takes on seven rivals including once-raced Spanish Intent, who made a winning racecourse debut at Saint-Cloud last month for Henri-François Devin.

Territorywar looks to confirm Never Dies form

In the Prix Nasrullah (1:50), Territorywar will bid to confirm form with Never Dies, having finished four places ahead of the three-year-old at ParisLongchamp last month.

They both take on course winner Pretexte, who goes in search of a hat-trick for trainer Pia Brandt and Maxime Guyon.

Later on the card, Jean-Claude Rouget sends top-weight Le Duc into a mile claiming race (3:00), with jockey Guyon taking the ride on likely danger Eternal Gold.

On Stateside, Hop Picker could be the pick of the runners on Friday's Belmont Park card, having caught the eye last time out making progress late on for the Claude McGaughey III team.

He steps up two furlongs in distance and has Jose Ortiz in the saddle - the two-year-old filly could take a bit of beating in this six-runner heat at 6:00.

