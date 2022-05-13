Hollie Doyle blog: Jumbly able to step forward in French 1000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp live on Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to France on Sunday to ride Harry and Roger Charlton's French 1000 Guineas hopeful Jumbly.

Jumbly can step forward in French 1000

I head to ParisLongchamp on Sunday to ride Harry and Roger Charlton's lovely filly JUMBLY in the French 1,000 Guineas, the Group 1 Emirates Poule d'Essai Des Pouliches (2.15) - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Last Sunday I went to Beckhampton to sit on the daughter of Gleneagles, who is entitled to have come on for her seasonal reappearance behind Wild Beauty in the Fred Darling.

She's much stronger behind than she was last year, and the signs are she will appreciate the step up to a mile at ParisLongchamp.

While she clearly needs to improve again on what she's shown so far, she's entitled to take her chance against some classy fillies including George Boughey's Qipco 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet, who is ultra-tough and sets a good standard for all her rivals to aim at.

Angel chasing valuable Black Type

INTERNATIONALANGEL's form has received a timely boost ahead of her step up to Listed class in the Prix Maurice Zilber (4.35) at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Highfield Princess, who beat her in a driving finish to the Fillies' and Mares' Championship on All-Weather Finals Day, was an impressive winner of the Group Two Duke of York Stakes this week.

Image: Jason Hart riding Highfield Princess to victory at York

Jane Chapple-Hyam has done a fantastic job with this mare, who looks capable of proving herself at this higher level and gaining some valuable black type in the process.

Jane is very clever when it comes to placing her horses and this looks an ideal assignment.

Ground puts Trueshan plan on hold

The absence of the word 'soft' from the going description at York put paid to Trueshan's intended appearance in the Group Two Yorkshire Cup.

There was no point in Alan King declaring his star performer when it was pretty obvious he wouldn't get his ideal conditions.

Thankfully Alan ran him in the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham last month, where he won impressively, so at least he won't be heading to the Ascot Gold Cup in a few weeks' time without the benefit of a pipe-opener.

Image: Group One winner Trueshan

My other Group One winner Glen Shiel was just a bit ring rusty when he was beaten on his first start in seven months at Haydock Park last weekend, but he has come out of that conditions race very well.

The Greenlands Stakes in Ireland has been mentioned as another possible stepping-stone to the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot but that will depend on the ground, as like Trueshan he does need some juice underfoot to show his best form.