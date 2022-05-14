Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby's Yibir headlines Man o'War Stakes field at Belmont Park with William Buick booked

Charlie Appleby sends Grade One winner Yibir back to familiar surroundings on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, as he seeks redemption for a shock defeat at Newmarket last month.

The Breeders' Cup Turf champion heads back to the USA for the Grade One Man o'War Stakes (9.46pm) at Belmont Park, where the four-year-old was successful en route to Del Mar last year.

Having been narrowly beaten on reappearance in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March, Yibir headed to the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes as 1/4 favourite but, despite having just four to beat, was unable to get the better of Mark Johnston's Living Legend.

He will be well-fancied to get back to winning ways against five inferior-rated rivals, headed by Christophe Clement's Pan American Stakes winner Gufo and Graham Motion's Highland Chief, who makes just his second start for the new yard after joining from Paul and Oliver Cole.

Leading British rider William Buick heads Stateside for the ride on Yibir, before hotfooting it back to Europe to get on board Appleby's leading French 2000 Guineas hopeful Modern Games at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Image: Buick will head straight from Belmont Park to ParisLongchamp for Sunday's French 2000 Guineas

Former Festival winner stars for in-form champion Nicholls

Champion trainer has made a flying start to the new jumps campaign, enjoying back-to-back doubles on Wednesday and Thursday last week to move onto nine wins from 24 runners at a strike-rate of 38 per cent.

On Saturday, he sends one quality runner to Uttoxeter for the feature Boulton Group Handicap Hurdle (6.20pm).

Former Cheltenham Festival winner Eglantine Du Seuil heads the field after finishing second in a Listed contest last month, with Angus Cheleda claiming 5lb.

Jeremy Scott's Kissesforkatie, who ran out at Cheltenham last month, and Nicky Henderson's Diablo De Rouhet - making his first start on track for two and a half years - lead the challenge.

Image: Paul Nicholls is operating at an impressive 38 per cent strike rate so far this season

Muhtashim chases hat-trick in super 3-Y-O handicap

Three last time out winners clash in a fascinating Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (8.10pm) at Doncaster, including hat-trick seeker Muhtashim.

Ed Dunlop's gelding made a promising start when third at Kempton, before victories at Newcastle and Redcar.

Fellow Redcar winner Roudemental is up 6lbs from that success and could progress further for trainer Hugo Palmer, while bottom weight Come On John aims to defy an 8lb rise, but has 7lb claimer Jonny Peate on board for Roger Fell.

Charlie Fellowes' Fresh Hope steps back to a mile after finish a close third to subsequent Oaks Trial winner Rogue Millennium at Wetherby last month.

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer David Pipe has a rare runner on the Flat in the feature British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (6.05) as Lady Reset aims to add to her impressive strike-rate last year - five wins from 11 starts across both codes. David Simcock's progressive three-year-old Aiming High and Mark Johnston's Enfranchise look the main dangers.

