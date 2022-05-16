Today on Sky Sports Racing: Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer chase Group glory with Ebro River at Chantilly

Hugo Palmer and Michael Owen go in search of the first Group success of their new partnership as Ebro River heads to France on Monday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

In a busy two-year-old campaign, the son of Galileo Gold picked up three victories from nine starts, including the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August.

Having failed to fire in his final start last year at ParisLongchamp, Ebro River reappeared at Newmarket in the Abernant Stakes when disappointing in fifth as 10/3 favourite and now heads off on his travels once more, with Jamie Spencer booked to ride.

As the sole British challenger, he takes on seven locally-trained rivals in the Group Three Prix Texanita at Chantilly (2.52pm), including Fontainebleau winner Haziym, one of two in the race for Francis-Henri Graffard.

Henri-Alex Pantall has three in the field, headed by Prix Sigy fourth Feel Your Power, the mount of Cristian Demuro.

Image: Ebro River, ridden by jockey Shane Foley (right), on their way to winning the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at Curragh

Lord Of The Lodge chases Listed Leisure for in-form team

Windsor's feature on Monday night, the Listed Leisure Stakes (6.10pm), has been won in recent years by some true sprinting stars, including multiple Group One winners Dream Of Dreams and The Tin Man.

The class horse in the field this year comes in the shape of 105-rated Lord Of The Lodge, who arrives after a busy winter campaign on the All-Weather, culminating in a fourth-placed finish on Finals Day last month.

The five-year-old represents trainer Karl Burke, fresh from a magical week at York's Dante Festival where he lifted four prizes and sent out a further four runners-up.

Sky Sports Racing ambassador returns from a trip to France to ride Archie Watson's Tabdeed, a former Group Three winner who hit the crossbar on all five starts for former trainer Owen Burrows last season.

Image: Lord Of The Lodge leads the home on the All-Weather at Lingfield

Shobiz hoping to star in Sprint Qualifier

Leg two of the ultra-competitive Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (6.40) at Windsor has attracted a strong field of 12, with Charlie Hills' Shobiz aiming to follow up on last month's victory at Goodwood.

The Mick Channon-trained Indian Creak was a fair way behind Shobiz at the Sussex track, but then followed that with a much-improved effort to be second at Newbury on Friday and could be dangerous now quickly turned out again.

Classic-winning handler George Boughey sends Inver Park, who has gone over a year without winning but showed plenty of promise in two runs last month when filling the places both times.

