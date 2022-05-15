Meditate in frame for Albany Stakes after Naas Sunday win

Aidan O'Brien's Meditate took the step up to six furlongs in her stride as she followed up her impressive Curragh victory on debut to scoop Group Three honours in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas.

The daughter of No Nay Never won by just over three lengths in her first start and although the winning margin was not as imperious this time, there was no doubt about who the winner would be once the €360,000 buy took over from long-time leader Matilda Picotte inside the final furlong.

Kieran Cotter's game Curragh scorer faded in the closing stages as Comhra (7-2) and It's Showtime Baby (11-1) stayed on into the places, but it was only the 2-1 joint-favourite's performance that mattered, with the youngster booking her ticket to the Albany at Royal Ascot.

"I'm delighted with her. She's very laid back at home so she's a hard filly to get a read on," said O'Brien.

"Obviously she won very nicely at the Curragh and stepped up in distance there, Wayne (Lordan) was delighted with her today. She's lovely and we're very happy with her.

"The Sioux Nation filly went a good gallop, she was good at the Curragh and we thought she was going to be a big danger. We were delighted that she was able to pick her up, we weren't sure that would happen and six furlongs obviously suited her.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"We were hoping to come here and if everything went well then have a look at the Albany with her. We think that's what we'll do, obviously we'll talk to the lads but I think that's the route she'll be going."