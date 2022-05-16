Cazoo Derby: Frankie Dettori booked for Piz Badile ride at Epsom Downs replacing Gavin Ryan for trainer Donnacha O'Brien

Gavin Ryan loses ride on Piz Badile for Derby at Epsom last month after steering Donnacha O'Brien Classic contender for all three of his starts, winning twice; Piz Badile heading straight to Epsom after skipping Derrinstown Derby Trial at Leopardstown

Monday 16 May 2022 14:02, UK

Frankie Dettori
Image: Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride leading Derby hope Piz Badile for Donnacha O'Brien

Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Piz Badile in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next month.

The Ulysses colt has been kept fresh for the premier Classic since winning the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in early April, with trainer Donnacha O'Brien ultimately deciding against a return to the Foxrock venue for the Derby Trial won by Stone Age.

Gavin Ryan, champion apprentice in Ireland in 2020, has been on board Piz Badile for each of his three starts to date, but will be replaced by Dettori on June 4.

Gavin Ryan speaks to trainer Donnacha O&#39;Brien after Piz Badile&#39;s victory at Leopardstown last month
Image: Gavin Ryan speaks to trainer Donnacha O'Brien after Piz Badile's victory at Leopardstown last month

The popular Italian famously won the Derby at the 15th attempt on board Authorized in 2007 and doubled his tally with Golden Horn in 2015.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to Piz Badile's owners the Niarchos Family, said: "Frankie is going to ride at Epsom.

Piz Badile and Gavin Ryan (right) battle it out with Buckaroo in the Ballysax Stakes
Image: Piz Badile and Gavin Ryan (right) battle it out with Buckaroo in the Ballysax Stakes

"The horse is in good form. We've got another just under three weeks to go, so hopefully he stays in good form between now and then.

"I think Donnacha is very happy with his horse and the decision was made not to go to the Derrinstown (Derby Trial), which would have been the horse's third trip to Leopardstown.

"I'm in regular contact with Donnacha and he's delighted with his horse. They all need luck in running and we'll go from there."

