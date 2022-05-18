Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby and William Buick head to Yarmouth as trainer unleashes potential Royal Ascot star

It has been a lightning start to the 2022 Flat season for William Buick and Charlie Appleby and the boys in blue head to Yarmouth on Wednesday as they unleash another potential star, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Dubawi colt Changing Colours starts his career at the Norfolk track, in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.00), a race which has been used as a springboard to Royal Ascot targets for each of the last three winners.

Appleby has sent 20 two-year-olds to Yarmouth in the last five seasons, with five coming home in front and three quarters of the runners finishing in the top three.

He faces five rivals, including John and Thady Gosden's Faisal Road, ridden by Jack Mitchell, Charlie and Mark Johnston's Finn's Charm and the George Boughey-trained Pocket The Packet.

Hollie Doyle's mount, the Ed Dunlop-trained Manwhothinkshecan, is the only contender with course experience but will need to show improvement on his sixth-placed finish at Newbury last month.

Previous winners of Yarmouth Novice Stakes 2021 - Tolstoy (10th in Coventry Stakes) 2020 - No race 2019 - Maxi Boy (8th in Coventry Stakes) 2018 - Emblazoned (3rd in Commonwealth Cup)

Last-time winners Tamaska & Epic Express clash

Buick is booked for three rides at Yarmouth and has another good chance with Ed Dunlop's top-rated Verreaux Eagle in the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap (4.17).

The filly scored three times as a three-year-old and has, as yet, failed to add to that in six starts this year, going down by a nose at Brighton in April and less than a length at Lingfield earlier this month.

Chris Dwyer's Epic Express bids to double up on last month's victory over course and distance, with Thore Hammer Hansen retained on board, while David O'Meara's Tamaska heads south from their York base in a bid to follow up on Wetherby success in early May.

Hollie Doyle looks to have a good opportunity to get Archie Watson's Twelfth Knight - second in a Thirsk maiden last time out - off the mark in the QuinnBet Quaterback Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.45), while Buick is an eye-catching booking on twice-raced maiden filly Brazen Diamond for trainer Robyn Brisland.

Image: Hollie Doyle has six rides on the card at Yarmouth, including Archie Watson's Twelfth Knight

Ofalltheginjoints & Via Dolorosa contest classy handicap

Southwell's evening jumps card kicks off in style with a classy-looking Cazoo Handicap Chase (5.15), headed by David Pipe's Via Dolorosa.

The ten-year-old has been consistently defying his age with a number of bold efforts, winning two of his nine starts last season and finishing a valiant fourth in the Grand Sefton at Aintree.

Joe Tizzard has enjoyed a strong start since taking over his father's training license and runs Ofalltheginjoints here.

Image: Via Dolorosa in action over the Grand National fences at Aintree in the Topham Handicap Chase

The eight-year-old had looked an exciting chasing prospect, going off favourite for a Grade Two as a novice, but failed to fire last season meaning a significant drop down to his current mark of 127.

Dr Richard Newland's Bbold returns to the scene of his last victory having tired out of contention at Cheltenham last month on what his first start for nine months.

Olly Murphy looks to have found his mare Allavina an ideal opportunity to get off the mark over fences in the TFM Freedom Novices' Chase (5.50) after chasing home some nice types in three starts earlier this year.

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Southwell live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Wednesday May 18.