Irish 1,000 Guineas: Homeless Songs and Tuesday head Curragh contenders on Sunday as Charlie Appleby leaves Wild Beauty in

Homeless Songs and Tuesday are among 15 fillies confirmed for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs moved towards the head of ante-post lists for Sunday's Curragh Classic with victory in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in early April.

A tilt at the French Guineas was subsequently mooted, but connections elected to keep their powder dry for this weekend.

Tuesday, who was beaten two lengths into third place in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, is one of four possible runners for Aidan O'Brien, who has already won the race on 10 occasions.

The Ballydoyle handler could also saddle Group Three winner History as well as recent Listed scorer Concert Hall and Lullaby.

Image: Homeless Songs races clear of Agartha in the home straight

Other contenders for the home team include Fozzy Stack's Hermana Estrella, who was a shock winner of a Group Three on her only run to date, and Joseph O'Brien's Agartha, who has finished second to Homeless Songs and History on her last two starts.

The three potential British raiders are Charlie Appleby's Wild Beauty, the William Haggas-trained Purplepay and Mise En Scene from James Ferguson's yard.

Image: Mise En Scene (near side) missed the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket after getting a temperature

Purplepay is a fascinating contender on what would be her first start for Haggas, having left Cedric Rossi's yard and changed hands for €2million in December. She was last seen finishing third behind Ralph Beckett's Angel Bleu in the Criterium International in October.

Mise En Scene was due to run in the Guineas at Newmarket, but was pulled out on the day of the race after spiking a temperature.

"All being well she'll go to the Curragh," said Ferguson. "She is in good order. Obviously we had to pull her out of the English Guineas, but we're looking forward to sending her over to Ireland seeing how she gets on."