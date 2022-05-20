Today on Sky Sports Racing: Alice Haynes and Amy Murphy target Vichy Listed race with two-year-old stable stars

Amy Murphy and Alice Haynes send their two-year-old stars across the Channel to Vichy for an interesting Listed heat this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Fix You is the ride of Maxime Guyon in the Prix des Reves d'Or (1:15), having won on debut at Thirsk for the Haynes and Amo Racing team, who have a clutch of two-year-old stars including Brocklesby winner and Coventry contender Persian Force.

Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle is unbeaten in two starts, having won on debut at Chantilly before following up at Lyon-Parilly last month.

The home challenge looks to be headed by Sabya, who was behind Manhattan Jungle on debut and will be ridden by star French rider Christophe Soumillon.

The domestic flat action at Bath looks as competitive as ever, with Henry Spiller's filly Mashaaer topping a field of seven in what should be an informative maiden (4:05).

Echo Chamber - a half-sister to smart two-year-old Boomer - looks a likely challenger for the Ralph Beckett team alongside Andrew Balding's Schmilsson.

Also on the card, Captain Kane bids for a first turf victory in the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap (4:40), having won three times on the all-weather.

McManus colours on show at Worcester

Jump fans have a good card at Worcester to look forward to, with Duc De Bourbon bidding to win again at 5:45 for Paul Nicholls and Lorcan Williams in the famous JP McManus colours.

Two last time out winners clash at 6:55, with Fountains Chief and Sporty Jim taking each other on in a good novice hurdle.

Pimlico headlines the Stateside action, with Wesley Ward running Happy Soul in the Group Three Miss Preakness Stakes (8:07), before the Group Two Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (9:44), featuring Adare Manor and Lunar Belle.

Worcester tips

Josh Apiafi's selections

5:45 - Duc De Bourbon

8:03 - Tango Eco Charlie

