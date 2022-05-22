Today on Sky Sports Racing: Al Boum Photo bids to create French Gold Cup history for Willie Mullins

Al Boum Photo will bid to become just the third horse to win both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and French Gold Cup at Auteuil this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Willie Mullins' dual-Gold Cup hero could follow in the footsteps of Mandarin (1962) and The Fellow (1991) with success in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris (15:00), but faces a competitive field of 16.

Included in the field are stablemates Franco De Port and Burrows Saint, with the latter ridden by Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider Rachael Blackmore.

Midlands Grand National winner Screaming Colours also lines up, while Lord Du Mesnil represents Richard Hobson.

The home challenge looks to be headlined by the Lageneste-Macaire team, who send Feu Follet and Sel Jem at the race.

Juvenile chasers clash in Prix Ferdinand

Something you don't see too often on this side of the Channel. Four-year-old runners go to post over fences in a Grade One, the Prix Ferdinand Dufaire (4:15).

Francois Nicolle's La Manigance claimed the Grade Two Prix Jean Stern last time out and will be fancied to run a big race here.

Popular rider James Reveley takes the ride on Tonguetted while Felix De Giles in onboard Primco - Altesse Du Berlais could also be one to watch.

Elsewhere at Auteuil

Other headlines include the Grade One Prix Alain du Breil (4:50), a race for four-year-old hurdlers including Nicolle's trio West End Girl, Kyrov and You're The Boss.

Some familiar names line up in the Listed handicap hurdle at 3:40, with Sophie Leech running Clondaw Cian and former Willie Mullins-trained Tiger Tap Tap.

Amateur rider Patrick Mullins takes a ride in the opener for Emmanuel Clayeux (2:58), with Gentleman De Reve hopefully giving him a first winner at the venue.

Watch all the action from Auteuil live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Sunday May 21.