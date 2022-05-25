Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon and Newton Abbot take centre stage on competitive Wednesday of action

High Security will be bidding to hit the bullseye when taking on the likes of Van Gerwen, Dapper Man and Harrogate at Ripon on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Nigel Tinkler-trained four-year-old won over course and distance ten days ago, and steps up in class in the Best Odds Guaranteed At ne-bet.com Handicap (6:25).

Rowan Scott is back in the saddle after apprentice Alex Jary guided the sprinter to victory last time out, and will take on the likes of Dapper Man, formerly rated as high as 89.

7:25 Ripon - A penalty kick for Kane?

Captain Kane has been in red-hot form in recent weeks and will look to make it five wins from his last six starts in the New Career? Sign Up Here mmcgcarehomes.co.uk Handicap (7:25).

George Scott's three-year-old made arguably a career-best effort when winning eased down at Bath last week, and looks very well-treated off a mark of 70, while remaining in a Class 6 race.

Exciting apprentice Benoit De La Sayette takes off a handy 5lb, which could be crucial given they take on Punda Maria from the in-form yard of William Haggas, with Tom Marquand in the saddle.

8:00 Ripon - Heavyweight yards clash in maiden event

In between them two competitive heats, Charles Hills fields Beverley winner and likely favourite Tamarama in a decent fillies' handicap (6:55).

Elsewhere, Haggas sends Persist to a good maiden at 8:00, with form figures of 432 in her three starts, while Shibori will also be bidding to go one better for the Gosden team, having finished second in her two runs to date.

Image: Alenquer and Tom Marquand celebrate after winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup for William Haggas

2:00 Newton Abbot - Tizzard, Nicholls and Hobbs line up for feature handicap

At Newton Abbot, Sizing Cusimano is the headline act for Joe Tizzard and Tom Scudamore in the Talk Tidy Marketing Handicap Chase (2:00).

Get The Appeal is the mount of Lorcan Williams from the Paul Nicholls yard, while From The Heart (Philip Hobbs) and St Erney (Jackie Du Plessis) also line up.

Nicholls is also represented by Birds Of Prey in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle (3:30), and also Adrien Du Pont in the Totnes And Bridgetown Chase Company Open Hunters' Chase (4:00).

Image: Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls saddles several runners at Newton Abbo

The concluding handicap at Ripon honours racing fan and writer Graeme Dand, who has charted his battle with Metastatic Terminal Bowel Cancer for the last 11 months through his @theformanalyst account on Twitter.

The Thank You Graeme Dand @theformanalyst Handicap (8:30), pays tribute to Dand, who has inspired many with his bravery in the face of the illness touching thousands of racing fans on social media.

