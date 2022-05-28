Today on Sky Sports Racing: Action returns to Chester as Boardman bids to make up for May Festival defeat

It’s a return to the Roodee this afternoon as Chester headlines another big weekend of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Either side of victories at Thirsk and Haydock, Boardman (Tim Easterby) was an unlucky fifth at the May Meeting and returns to the track with a favourite's chance in the feature ICM Stellar Sports Handicap (3:45).

Hugo Palmer will no doubt be looking for more success at his now-local track with Fools Rush In, whilst the classy Oh This Is Us could be dangerous in handicap company for the Richard Hannon team.

Staying handicap clues at Chester?

In the previous race, the stayers are on show in the tote.co.uk Proud To Support Chester Racecourse Handicap (3:10), with several of these runners no doubt having the Ebor or next year's Chester Cup on their radar.

Dr Marwan Koukash in a regular in these parts and sends Heart Of Soul and Mancini in this race, but the favourite is likely to be Spirit Mixer for the Andrew Balding team, who has won well on his last two starts.

Also at Chester, Origintail will look to build on a smart winning effort at Ripon in the 2:35, making her handicap debut for the Ben Haslam and Andrew Mullen combo.

Image: Star Of India and Ryan Moore quicken away to win the Dee Stakes at Chester

Williams combo teaming up at Ffos Las

The evening jumping action comes from Ffos Las, with father-and-daughter combo Evan and Isabel Williams linking up with Balkardy, who goes in search of a hat-trick on Saturday (7:00).

They only face three rivals, but one is Samba Dancer who could be a serious threat from the in-form Fergal O'Brien yard.

Later on the card, John Betjeman - a course and distance winner - takes on the likes of Nicky Henderson's Chasamax, with Nico De Boinville travelling up to take the ride at 8:00.

Image: Wesley Ward (right) has won 12 races at Royal Ascot

Ward team gearing up for Royal Ascot

The pick of the Stateside action on Saturday comes from Belmont Park, the venue for the upcoming final Triple Crown race, the Belmont Stakes, with the Group Three Soaring Softly Stakes (22:12) featuring several big-name trainers.

Heavyweight American trainer Chad Brown sends Haughty to the race, whilst Wesley Ward - who will be very well-represented at Royal Ascot next month - runs Chardy Party.

Watch every race from Chester, Ffos Las and Belmont live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday, May 28.