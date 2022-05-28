Today on Sky Sports Racing: Action returns to Chester as Boardman bids to make up for May Festival defeat

Boardman was a little unlucky at Chester earlier this month and returns in the feature race on Saturday (3:45); Evan and Isabel Williams will look to strike at Ffos Las in the evening jumps meeting; watch all the action live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday 27 May 2022 14:26, UK

Boardman wins in 2021 at the Dante Festival at York
Image: Boardman wins in 2021 at the Dante Festival at York

It’s a return to the Roodee this afternoon as Chester headlines another big weekend of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Either side of victories at Thirsk and Haydock, Boardman (Tim Easterby) was an unlucky fifth at the May Meeting and returns to the track with a favourite's chance in the feature ICM Stellar Sports Handicap (3:45).

Hugo Palmer will no doubt be looking for more success at his now-local track with Fools Rush In, whilst the classy Oh This Is Us could be dangerous in handicap company for the Richard Hannon team.

Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race from Royal Ascot, live only on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday June 14 to Saturday June 18

Staying handicap clues at Chester?

In the previous race, the stayers are on show in the tote.co.uk Proud To Support Chester Racecourse Handicap (3:10), with several of these runners no doubt having the Ebor or next year's Chester Cup on their radar.

Dr Marwan Koukash in a regular in these parts and sends Heart Of Soul and Mancini in this race, but the favourite is likely to be Spirit Mixer for the Andrew Balding team, who has won well on his last two starts.

Trending

Also at Chester, Origintail will look to build on a smart winning effort at Ripon in the 2:35, making her handicap debut for the Ben Haslam and Andrew Mullen combo.

Star Of India and Ryan Moore quicken away to win the Dee Stakes at Chester
Image: Star Of India and Ryan Moore quicken away to win the Dee Stakes at Chester

Williams combo teaming up at Ffos Las

The evening jumping action comes from Ffos Las, with father-and-daughter combo Evan and Isabel Williams linking up with Balkardy, who goes in search of a hat-trick on Saturday (7:00).

Also See:

They only face three rivals, but one is Samba Dancer who could be a serious threat from the in-form Fergal O'Brien yard.

Later on the card, John Betjeman - a course and distance winner - takes on the likes of Nicky Henderson's Chasamax, with Nico De Boinville travelling up to take the ride at 8:00.

Wesley Ward (right) has had his 12 Royal Ascot trophies stolen from his Kentucky home.
Image: Wesley Ward (right) has won 12 races at Royal Ascot

Ward team gearing up for Royal Ascot

The pick of the Stateside action on Saturday comes from Belmont Park, the venue for the upcoming final Triple Crown race, the Belmont Stakes, with the Group Three Soaring Softly Stakes (22:12) featuring several big-name trainers.

Heavyweight American trainer Chad Brown sends Haughty to the race, whilst Wesley Ward - who will be very well-represented at Royal Ascot next month - runs Chardy Party.

Watch every race from Chester, Ffos Las and Belmont live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday, May 28.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema