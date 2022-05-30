Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Buick out to extend Flat Jockeys' Championship lead at Lingfield

William Buick leads Ben Curtis by four in Flat Jockeys' Championship ahead of seven rides at Lingfield on Monday; Silver Gunn returns to Windsor after winning at track three weeks ago; Watch every race from Lingfield and Windsor live only on Sky Sports Racing from 1.15pm
Sunday 29 May 2022 17:17, UK
Windsor's Monday night card takes centre stage once more on Sky Sports Racing with a returning winner set to feature, while leading rider William Buick takes his title challenge to Lingfield.
There have been few more impressive winners at Windsor this season than Silver Gunn, who returns to the track after bolting up three weeks ago.
Marco Botti's son of Lope De Vega has been raised 8lb for that career-best effort, with jockey Neil Callan retained for the ride.
A return to the same course and distance in the Buy Fitzperfectly At www.oldgoldracing.com Handicap (7.10) makes Silver Gunn the one to beat, but will need to step up again to overcome six strong rivals.
The main challenge could well come from Ralph Beckett's Lucander, who drops down in class having been bumped around in a competitive handicap at Newmarket last month.
Archie Watson's Imperial Sands arrives in decent form after chasing home Bad Company at Newmarket last time.
Veteran sprinter A Sure Welcome has made these contests at Windsor his bread and butter in recent years, winning twice over course and distance in 2021.
He is back in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (6.40) after reappearing this season when fourth over six furlongs two weeks ago.
John Spearing's eight-year-old now steps back to the minimum trip, with Charles Bishop again booked to ride.
The relatively unexposed Get It could prove hard to beat for trainer Clive Cox after two solid efforts already this month, winning at Bath before finishing fifth in good company at Newmarket.
Stuart Kittow's Beyond Equal, meanwhile, brings plenty of experience into the race and could offer more back down to five furlongs after reappearing over six at Newmarket last month when down in 10th.
William Buick has a full book of rides as he seeks to extend his lead in the Flat Jockeys' Championship.
Buick begins the week four clear of Ben Curtis and six ahead of husband and wife duo Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle.
One of his leading chances on the card comes in the At The Races App Form Study Restricted Novice Stakes (2.25) as Tom Clover's twice-raced maiden Musical Romance attempts to get off the mark after twice finishing second.
The in-form William Haggas team - operating at a 30 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight - send Foursome down south after finishing down in sixth on debut at Nottingham earlier this month.
Meanwhile, John and Thady Gosden unleash 170,000 guineas purchase Sentimentality in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.55).
The well-bred daughter of Farhh is a full sister to Group Two winner Move Swiftly so gets serious consideration on debut, with Rab Havlin booked in the saddle.
